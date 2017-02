PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A fatal accident involving an 18-wheeler took place on Highway 11 in Pink Hill Friday afternoon, the Highway Patrol said.

An 18-wheeler is still on its side and a helicopter has left with a victim of the wreck.

The Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, and traffic is being detoured.

9OYS will have more updates as they become available.