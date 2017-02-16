West Craven Boys, Jacksonville Girls win Coastal 3A Championships

VANCEBORO (WNCT) – The West Craven boys and the Jacksonville girls took home Coastal 3A championships Thursday night as a part of “Tournament Week.”

Most of the other area championships will be decided on Friday night.

The Eagles got off to a great start in the boy’s championship and cruised to a 72-58 win. West Craven also won the regular season title.

Second seeded Jacksonville upset top seed Havelock in the girl’s championship game, 58-53. Indya Hill led the Cardinals with 23 points. Aniylah Bryant poured in 30 points for the Rams.

 

 

