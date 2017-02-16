Silver Alert issued for missing Wilson teen

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered teen.

14-year-old Tyrese Grant was last seen in the 1600 block of Lipscomb Rd. in Wilson, traveling west. He was wearing a gray and black sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

He has brown eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’6 and weighs 155 pounds.

It’s believed Grant is suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Grant’s whereabouts should call Detective Alvers at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

