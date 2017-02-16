Pitt Community College joins national live-stream event, inks new recruits

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is one of dozens of technical institutions nationwide participating in Career and Technical Education Signing Day.

The ceremony will get underway at 11 a.m. at the Goess Student Center.

The idea is similar to how high school athletes commit to universities.

The event not only shines light on the many students eager to begin careers in technical fields but also gives high school students the opportunity to get familiar with the programs and learn more about the high demand jobs.

