Partial restoration of class size leeway approved by House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state House has unanimously agreed that North Carolina’s public school districts should retain much of their flexibility in setting class sizes for early grades this fall after educators have warned that without it, teachers in other subjects could be let go.

The measure approved Thursday and heading to the Senate seeks to give more wiggle room to districts with the average number of students in K-3 classrooms and the maximum size of any individual classroom.

Language inserted in previous state budgets eliminated that leeway next school year by forcing average class sizes to match the actual state funding for classroom teachers. House members on Thursday talked about how their local districts could be forced to eliminate instructors for physical education, art or music if the mandate was not changed.