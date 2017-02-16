Onlsow Co. group holds annual book sale benefiting library

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hidden treasures can be found among Thursday’s annual used book sale benefiting the Onslow County Library.

The Friends of the Library book sale starts Thursday at the main Onslow County Library branch.

The book sale is made up of donated books, audio books, CDs and DVDs.

Everything from fiction to self-help to cookbooks are available for purchase at discounted prices.

“The money that we raise at these book sales helps us pay for programming such as summer reading and teen activities and book clubs for adults,” said Christi Baker, Friends of the Library president.

The sale runs from six to eight p.m. and is for members only. Friday’s sale lasts from three to six p.m. and is open to the public. Saturday’s sale runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

