New Bern litter system helps clean up city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern adopted a new litter system to clean up the city nearly one year ago, and the city is now 40,000 pounds of trash cleaner.

The program consists of one employee who goes around the city daily to pick up litter.

New Bern Public Works director Matt Montanye said they have found all kinds of trash, mostly around fast food restaurants.

” We’ve put out trash cans along our major corridors around some of these trash-generating sites such as restaurants and convenience stores, and we are starting to see they are being used more,” said Montanye.

Montanye said they are trying to be proactive when it comes to littering, and he urges anyone in the area to use the trash bins to avoid a $250 fine for littering.