NC State fires Mark Gottfried

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State has parted ways with men’s head basketball coach Mark Gottfried, the University confirmed Thursday.

Gottfried will coach the remainder of the season.

“It has been a privilege to serve as head coach of NC State, and I’m proud of what we have accomplished during my time here,” Gottfried said in a release. “NC State is a special place and I appreciate the opportunity to finish the remainder of the season.”

The move comes a day after State suffered another bad loss against UNC-Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels soundly beat the Pack 97-73 Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Athletic Director Debbie Yow said she met with Gottfried Thursday to discuss the future of the program.

“While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season’s end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season,” Yow said in a statement.

Earlier in the season, a lethargic Wolfpack lost 107-56 at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Since beating Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time since 1995, State has lost six straight.

Gottfried led the Pack to two Sweet Sixteen appearances since his hiring in 2011 but never created a solid foundation for the program.

His teams were marred by turnover at each season’s end. The 2016-17 team looked to be in big trouble until Gottfried signed several recruits late.

But despite having pre-season ACC rookie of the year Dennis Smith, the Pack has struggled to develop any consistency.

Overall, N.C. State is 122-82 under Gottfried and 47-55 in conference play.