Lowe’s to hire 600 full-time workers at NC facility

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s says it will add at least 600 full-time customer-support and central production office positions in Wilkes County, the company’s former home county.

In a statement Wednesday, Lowe’s announced its plan to add the jobs at its support facility in Wilkesboro, about 90 miles northwest of Charlotte.

It also says it plans to add 500 similar positions each in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Indianapolis, all by October.

The retailer’s latest hiring initiative comes a month after it said it was cutting 2,400 full-time jobs nationwide as part of a major staffing overhaul.

Lowe’s was founded in North Wilkesboro as a single hardware store in 1946. It moved its headquarters about 60 miles south to Mooresville in 2003.