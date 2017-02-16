Greenville student a finalist in national scholarship contest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A student from Greenville is a finalist to win up to $15,000 for college as part of Sallie Mae’s national contest, the Make College Happen Challenge.

Ben Trimpi attends South Central High School and wants to become an electrical engineer through N.C. State’s engineering program.

The challenge requires high school students to describe creatively how they plan to pay for college, and from now until February 22 anyone can go online and vote for the winning entries.

More than 1,100 students, representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., entered the challenge with entries that comprised videos, rap songs, poems, essays and other creative forms. A panel of judges narrowed the field to 10 finalists on the basis of creativity, effective communication, and potential of the plan.