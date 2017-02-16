First Alert Forecast: Cooler, drier air returns

SUMMARY: Storm system will depart tonight, leaving us with clearing skies. Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 30’s. Winds are calm to light early but will become west/northwesterly at 10 to 20 mph later in the morning (highest at the coast).

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be westerly at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Seasonably chilly tonight with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 60.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

