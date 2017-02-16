First Alert Forecast: Cooler, drier air returns

SUMMARY: Storm system will depart tonight, leaving us with clearing skies.  Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear with temperatures in the 30’s. Winds are calm to light early but will become west/northwesterly at 10 to 20 mph later in the morning (highest at the coast).

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be westerly at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Seasonably chilly tonight with temperatures in the 30s and clear skies.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 60.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
33° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
46° F
precip:
10%
