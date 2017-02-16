Eastern North Carolina participates in ‘A World Without Immigrants Day’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Businesses and employees in eastern North Carolina took the day off as part of the national “A Day Without Immigrants” strike to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“With no Mexicans, the United States is nothing,” said Anita Carbajal, a local business owner

That’s exactly why you’ll see empty parking lots at the Hispanic supermarket.

“I was just wondering why the Hispanic stores was closed today,” said Joseph Woods, a shopper.

And if you want tortas or tacos, it won’t be at Tacos Santa Rosa.

It’s all to protest President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies.

In Farmville, the mic is off at the Hispanic radio station, WZUP.

“Nobody is working here,” said Leticia Lee, a radio host. “Nobody’s in the building. I just come here to see you.”

You’ll hear music on 104.7, but no disc jockeys or commentary.

Raul Tello, an HVAC worker, took the day off as well.

“My boss man is Hispanic, so he said we all ain’t working today,” said Raul Tello.

He said the goal is disrupt things

“We hope it does,” said Tello. “We hope it does so other people can appreciate the work we do and appreciate others more than anything.”

Tello said he wants people realize what the U.S. would be without the radio host or the business owner or the HVAC worker.

“It’s working,” said Woods. “It is.”

Not every business was closed.

Business owner Anita Carbajal showed her support in the form of a tortilla.

“My people, they need to eat, and I need to come in and cook for them,” Carbajal said.

9OYS featured Hispanic businesses because that’s who participating in our area.

Immigrants from all over the world are taking part in this movement.

Pitt County Schools reports more than 500 Hispanic students stayed home from school Thursday.