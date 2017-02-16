City of New Bern budgets millions to improve roads throughout the city

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern is also looking to make serious infrastructure upgrades.

City leaders budgeted millions of dollars to improve streets throughout the city.

City manager Mark Stephens said they want to look at resurfacing as one of our priorities.

Starting in mid-March New Bern will begin to improve and resurface several roads.

Stephens said this is long overdue for roads like Trent and Oaks Road.

“Obviously streets that have large volumes of traffic get a little bit more of a priority than those that would score the same that are low traffic streets within our city,” explained Stephens.

The facelift is more than just cosmetic, it also increases safety.

“The first phase of that is elevating that road so that it doesn’t flood as badly and try to take care of that so that the roads are passable during a storm event,” he said.

This project isn’t cheap. The city budgeted nearly 3 million dollars to make to it happen.

“We were at 2.7 is what was funded so we will probably this list a little bit based on what that tonnage,” said Stephens.

Public works director Matt Montanye said many of the upgrades include storm water upgrades and is in the best interest of the city.

“The streets and our infrastructure is the core of our city. Everybody in the city uses our streets our tourists from our residents and it’s important to keep our infrastructure the best we can,” said Montanye.