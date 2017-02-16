“Catching the Wave” towards proficiency in Washington County

Published: Updated:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Washington County Public Schools launched a system-wide campaign aimed at improving proficiency levels.

The school system launched the campaign, called “#60CatchTheWave” in February.

Washington County Public Schools says the goal of the campaign is to encourage students, teachers, parents, and community leaders to support the school’s effort to make sure all schools are at a 60% proficiency level.

As part of the campaign the Washington County Board of Education and WCPS created videos. All county schools have until the end of February to submit their video. The winning video will be featured on the school system’s website.

To view the WCPS’ video click here. 

