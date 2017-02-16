Camp Lejeune Marines get first shot at artillery system

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the first time, Camp Lejeune Marines received an up-close look at the type of firepower and artillery used to affect a battle space.

Eight rounds were fired from rocket launchers known as HIMARS off the G-5 range, with Marines watching in anticipation.

The 10th Marine Regiment with the second Marine Expeditionary Force demonstrated how it supports infantry units.

“I think it’s more so a morale-booster,” said Cpl. Thomas English. “Knowing how effective the round actually is, using them in a combat scenario will raise morale knowing that whoever’s on receiving end of it is not having a good day.”

Marines later headed to the training field to observe the artillery exhibition, which was broken up into three phases.

It started with platoon artillery, followed by Marine Expeditionary Unit platoon construct.

Then it was split into the battery battalion and regimental phase, all to show the type of effects Marines can make on the battle space.

“There’s only so much you can do in the classroom,” said Capt. Matthew Fern. “Getting out here and observing the effects of these artillery rounds all of the Marines in the unit are able to grow and become more proficient.”

The artillery is designed to render any of the enemy’s hiding spots useless.

This is the first time these demonstrations have occurred on base.

“Now I don’t have to visualize it,” said Lance Cpl. Kevin Hodge. “I actually have the experience.”

For Marines aboard Camp Lejeune, the opportunity to see the mortars and firepower in a real world simulation is some of the best training they can receive.