A time to build up: Market improves for home construction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now is a good time to build according to East Carolina University professor and general contractor Dan Thomas.

Last week, 9OYS reported on Greenville’s emergence as a sellers’ market.

Thomas said that also means good things for builders.

He sold 15 percent more homes last year in the area compared to 2015 and expects better for 2017.

“The market is improving,” said Thomas. “ And if you’ve got some good plans, and you pick the right plan and the right neighborhood, and you priced competitively your house should sell. This year’s a good year to build.”

Thomas said a lot of people are building homes without potential buyers.

That means builders are confident someone will buy it.