A time to build up: Market improves for home construction

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now is a good time to build according to East Carolina University professor and general contractor Dan Thomas.

Last week, 9OYS reported on Greenville’s emergence as a sellers’ market.

Thomas said that also means good things for builders.

He sold 15 percent more homes last year in the area compared to 2015 and expects better for 2017.

“The market is improving,” said Thomas. “ And if you’ve got some good plans, and you pick the right plan and the right neighborhood, and you priced competitively your house should sell. This year’s a good year to build.”

Thomas said a lot of people are building homes without potential buyers.

That means builders are confident someone will buy it.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s