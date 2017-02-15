The Latest: Brother names man shot dead by N Carolina police

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a North Carolina man shot while running from Durham police (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Family and neighbors say a North Carolina man shot and killed by police was visiting relatives at a time he was supposed to be under home confinement.

Carlos Cates of Durham said the man killed Wednesday afternoon was his half brother, 24-year-old Kenneth Bailey Jr. Cates says he leaves behind two preschool-age sons.

Cates says Bailey was likely under police suspicion because he had money, but the cash was earned through a family construction business where both men worked.

Police didn’t identify the man but said he pulled a gun after he ran from a tidy brick ranch home and was being chased by officers. Police say a gun that had been reported stolen last December was found next to him.

___

7:05 p.m.

The police chief in Durham says a man sought for violating a pre-trial release condition was shot and killed by officers after he pulled a gun while they pursued him on foot.

Chief C.J. Davis read a statement saying three officers were attempting to arrest the man at a house on Wednesday. As they approached, the man ran out and the chase ensued.

Davis said the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the officers, who fired at him. The man was pronounced dead a short time later. The chief didn’t identify the suspect, but said a gun was found next to him and that the weapon had been reported stolen.

The chief said the three officers are on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.