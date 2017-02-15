Tatum, Duke shoot down Virginia, 65-55

Associated Press Published: Updated:
jayson-tatu-feb-15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half and No. 12 Duke pulled away late to beat No. 14 Virginia 65-55 on Wednesday night, the surging Blue Devils’ sixth victory in a row.

Tatum hit three 3-pointers as the shot clock approached 0:00 in the second half, all coming after the Cavaliers pulled within 43-42.

Luke Kennard added 16 points for the Blue Devils (21-5, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are now tied for second in the league with Florida State and Louisville. All three are a game behind No. 10 North Carolina.

London Perrantes scored 14 points to lead Virginia (18-7, 8-5) and Ty Jerome had 13.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s