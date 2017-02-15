South Central, Conley advance; Goldsboro stuns Greene Central for Tournament Week

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Eastern Carolina 4A-3A regular season champion South Central outscored rival JH Rose 16-2 in the first quarter on their way to a 64-35 semi-final win Wednesday night.
The Falcons will take on DH Conley on Friday night for the conference championship. The Vikings beat Eastern Wayne, 58-51.
In the Eastern Carolina 2A, Goldsboro stunned previously unbeaten Greene Central, 86-70. The fifth seeded Cougars will take on Kinston for that league title on Friday night.
BOYS SCORES
South Central 64, JH Rose 35
DH Conley 58, Eastern Wayne 51
North Pitt 98, Farmville Central 94
Goldsboro 86, Greene Central 70
Kinston 69, Ayden-Grifton 59
GIRLS SCORES
South Lenooir 51, Ayden-Grifton 25
Kinston 53, North Lenoir 28
JH Rose 60, Eastern Wayne 38
South Central 59, New Bern 34
Farmville Central 52, North Pitt 43