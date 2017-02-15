South Central, Conley advance; Goldsboro stuns Greene Central for Tournament Week

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Eastern Carolina 4A-3A regular season champion South Central outscored rival JH Rose 16-2 in the first quarter on their way to a 64-35 semi-final win Wednesday night.

The Falcons will take on DH Conley on Friday night for the conference championship. The Vikings beat Eastern Wayne, 58-51.

In the Eastern Carolina 2A, Goldsboro stunned previously unbeaten Greene Central, 86-70. The fifth seeded Cougars will take on Kinston for that league title on Friday night.

BOYS SCORES

South Central 64, JH Rose 35

DH Conley 58, Eastern Wayne 51

North Pitt 98, Farmville Central 94

Goldsboro 86, Greene Central 70

Kinston 69, Ayden-Grifton 59

 

GIRLS SCORES

South Lenooir 51, Ayden-Grifton 25

Kinston 53, North Lenoir 28

JH Rose 60, Eastern Wayne 38

South Central 59, New Bern 34

Farmville Central 52, North Pitt 43

