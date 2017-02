RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Snow falling in the mountains of northern North Carolina has prompted several school systems to close.

The National Weather Service said snow was falling early Wednesday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry and Watauga counties.

Forecasters said up to 2 inches of snow are possible around Boone and at other high-elevation areas. The snow was expected to end by late Wednesday morning.

Schools were closed for students in Avery, Mitchell and Watauga counties.