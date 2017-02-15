Police say newspaper carrier fatally shot in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a newspaper carrier was found shot to death near the uptown area.

A statement from police said officers responding to a call around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Walter Scott Jr. of Lancaster County, South Carolina. The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2liIKIR) Scott delivered newspapers for more than 40 years and was in the early part of his route when the shooting occurred.

Police said as officers arrived at the shooting scene, another man flagged them down and said he had been shot. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.