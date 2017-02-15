Pitt County health officials say child dies from flu

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — State and local health officials say a Pitt County child has died from the flu, and that an existing health condition might have contributed to the child’s death.

Local media outlets report the pediatric death occurred during a two-week period that has seen a sharp increase in flu-like illnesses. Pitt County Health Department Director Dr. John Morrow said the exact age of the child who died Monday was withheld to protect the family’s privacy.

It is the second flu-related death in Pitt County this season. The first death occurred in January and involved a person over age 65.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 22 flu deaths during the season which started on Oct. 2, 2016.