Pirates make in 3 in a row at home, 78-64 over Temple

Associated Press Published: Updated:
East_Carolina_Pirates_logo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Caleb White scored 17, including three 3-pointers, Kentrell Barkley had his eighth double-double of the season, and East Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 78-64 win over Temple on Wednesday night.

Barkley finished with 19 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals, Andre Washington scored 15 points and Michel Nzege added 11 with eight rebounds – both season bests – for East Carolina (12-14, 4-9 American Athletic Conference). White, who hit 7 of 12 shots, moved into sixth on ECU’s career list with 506 made field goals and is tied with Tony Parham (1995-98) for first with 109 career starts.

White made a layup and then a 3-pointer to cap an 11-3 run that put the Pirates up 57-49 with 10:31 to play and Nzege scored six straight points to close an 8-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 17 nearly six minutes later. Temple missed eight shots in a row early in the second half and then hit just one during another eight-plus minute stretch as ECU pulled away.

Mark Williams had 15 points, Quinton Rose scored 14 and Daniel Dingle 12 for Temple (14-13, 5-9).

