Jacksonville police investigate armed robbery in Piney Green area

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
9OYS - Crime - Armed-Robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville police are investigating an armed robbery of a credit union ATM that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Navy Federal Credit Union on Piney Green Road at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men at the banks’ ATM were approached by another man who demanded cash and fled on foot toward Barber Avenue, police said.

Officers said the person who demanded cash has been described as a light-skinned black male, unknown age, 5’10” to 6’1” tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, officers said he was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jacob Parker at 910-938-6408 or jparker@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s