Jacksonville police investigate armed robbery in Piney Green area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville police are investigating an armed robbery of a credit union ATM that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to Navy Federal Credit Union on Piney Green Road at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men at the banks’ ATM were approached by another man who demanded cash and fled on foot toward Barber Avenue, police said.

Officers said the person who demanded cash has been described as a light-skinned black male, unknown age, 5’10” to 6’1” tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, officers said he was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Jacob Parker at 910-938-6408 or jparker@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.