Greenville Public Works gets CPR training

zora-stephenson By Published: Updated:
cpr-trianing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a Greenville Public Works employee suffered cardiac arrest on the job during the fall, department head Kevin Mulligan decided the whole team needed CPR training.

Greenville Fire and Rescue supplied the training Wednesday afternoon.

By the end of the week, the entire public works department will know what to do in an emergency.

“If you have CPR in the first four minutes of going down, your rate of survival goes up four times,” said Rebekah Thurston with Greenville Fire and Rescue.

Each session is about an hour.

Employees also learned how to use an AED.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s