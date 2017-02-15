Greenville Public Works gets CPR training

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a Greenville Public Works employee suffered cardiac arrest on the job during the fall, department head Kevin Mulligan decided the whole team needed CPR training.

Greenville Fire and Rescue supplied the training Wednesday afternoon.

By the end of the week, the entire public works department will know what to do in an emergency.

“If you have CPR in the first four minutes of going down, your rate of survival goes up four times,” said Rebekah Thurston with Greenville Fire and Rescue.

Each session is about an hour.

Employees also learned how to use an AED.