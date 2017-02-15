Global execs visit Jacksonville to tour first certified BIQS factory in U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Global executives from China, Dubai, India and Italy stopped in Jacksonville Wednesday to tour the nation’s first certified BIQS factory.

Stanadyne Inc. manufactures automotive fuel pumps and injectors.

It is the first fuel system supplier to ever be certified by GM.

The company’s introduced special systems including diesel and gas injector technologies.

The executives stopped by to see how it is done and to learn how to equip their automotive factories.

“Companies like General Motors, United Technologies, Toyota, BMW — they all have advanced quality systems,” said David Galuska, Stanadyne CEO. “ And we’ve taken the best of those and embedded them in the Stanadyne production system.”

The certification will allow the company to receive more contracts.

It currently employs about 300 folks in the Jacksonville area.