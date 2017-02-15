Global execs visit Jacksonville to tour first certified BIQS factory in U.S.

elizabeth-tew By Published: Updated:
factory

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Global executives from China, Dubai, India and Italy stopped in Jacksonville Wednesday to tour the nation’s first certified BIQS factory.

Stanadyne Inc. manufactures automotive fuel pumps and injectors.

It is the first fuel system supplier to ever be certified by GM.

The company’s introduced special systems including diesel and gas injector technologies.

The executives stopped by to see how it is done and to learn how to equip their automotive factories.

“Companies like General Motors, United Technologies, Toyota, BMW — they all have advanced quality systems,” said David Galuska, Stanadyne CEO. “ And we’ve taken the best of those and embedded them in the Stanadyne production system.”

The certification will allow the company to receive more contracts.

It currently employs about 300 folks in the Jacksonville area.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s