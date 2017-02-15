Gas fumes shutdown courthouse in Bertie County Wednesday morning

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – The Bertie County Courthouse is temporarily closed due to the smell of gas fumes.
According to a courthouse recording, the facility will be closed until one o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
