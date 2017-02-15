First Alert Forecast: Rainy and seasonably cool today

SUMMARY: A fast-moving storm system will bring showers today but sunnier and seasonable late week. Details

THIS MORNING: Cloudy this morning with spot showers early then rain increasing and overtaking the area by mid-morning. Temperatures are mild, in the 40s & 50s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and highs in the 50’s. Variable winds will become northwesterly at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clearing overnight and accompanied with northwesterly winds, they will allow our temps to be seasonably chilly. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be sunny with chilly highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 90% 53 ° F precip: 100% 51 ° F precip: 80% 52 ° F precip: 70% 51 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 10% 52 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast