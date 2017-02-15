First Alert Forecast: Rainy and seasonably cool today

SUMMARY: A fast-moving storm system will bring showers today but sunnier and seasonable late week.  Details

THIS MORNING: Cloudy this morning with spot showers early then rain increasing and overtaking the area by mid-morning. Temperatures are mild, in the 40s & 50s inland and 50s & 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely and highs in the 50’s. Variable winds will become northwesterly at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clearing overnight and accompanied with northwesterly winds, they will allow our temps to be seasonably chilly. Could be breezy at times with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Skies will be sunny with chilly highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
53° F
precip:
10%
10am
Wed
54° F
precip:
40%
11am
Wed
55° F
precip:
90%
12pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
1pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
80%
2pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
43° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
40° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
35° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
