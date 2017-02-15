Data shows spring arriving earlier

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Warmer weather has many in eastern North Carolina thinking of spring, and climate data shows on average that spring is arriving earlier.

Since 1970, our average wintertime temperature has gone up by 2.6 degrees, according to Climate Central.

That has caused spring and warmer weather to arrive three days earlier than it did back in 1970.

Eastern North Carolina broke several record highs on Sunday.

Many people were out enjoying the weather, and it was hard not to think spring, with stores putting out flowers and plants.

However, the early warmth does have some real impacts.

Plants and trees bud incredibly early, which can be problematic for farmers if those early blooms fall victim to another freeze.

Bees can go through their winter food stores early during mild winters and not have enough food to survive.

Those are impacts that we’ll need to keep an eye on if this trend continues.