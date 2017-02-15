Car rolls over, drivers suffer minor injuries in Greenville accident

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car rolled over after a collision on Fifth Street and Moye Boulevard in Greenville Wednesday morning, Greenville police said.

A car traveling east on Fifth Street made a left turn onto Moye Boulevard in front of another car traveling westbound, and they collided in the intersection, police said.

The impact caused the first vehicle to spin and roll over, landing upside down.

The drivers were both transported with minor injuries, police said.

The first driver was charged with making an unsafe turn.