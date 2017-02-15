3 Onslow County students picked as military award finalists

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Three students in Onslow County have been selected as finalists for the 2017 Military Child of the Year Award — all of them for the Marine Corps award.

Operation Homefront, a national non-profit serving military families, selects the award winner based on scholarship, volunteerism, leadership and extracurricular involvement.

The finalists from Onslow County are:

• Brooke Gruber, 17, Jacksonville, N.C., Marine Corps

• Jackson Beatty, 17, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Marine Corps

• Jennifer Narvaez, 16, Hubert, N.C., Marine Corps

Six Military Child of the Year®Award winners in the ages 8 to 18 range, representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard, respectively, will receive $10,000 each.

Award recipients will be chosen by a panel of judges, to include senior retired service members, senior spouses, members of Operation Homefront’s board of directors, and other leaders in the military support community.

The recipient of the Military Child of the Year Award for each category will be announced in March.

The winners will be flown to Washington along with a parent or guardian to receive the award from high-ranking military leaders.