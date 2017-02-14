West Craven advances to Coastal title game as “Tournament Week” continues

Brian Bailey By Published: Updated:
west-carteret-vs-west-c_ct003kmy

VANCEBORO (WNCT) – West Craven bolted out to a 16-0 lead against rival West Carteret and cruised to a 59-48.

The victory moves the Coastal 3A regular season champions into Thursday night’s title game for the league. The Eagles will host White Oak. The Vikings advanced with a 60-58 win over Jacksonville.

Here are some of the other Tuesday night scores in the conference tournaments:

Boys

Ayden-Grifton 72, North Lenoir 70 (AGHS: Diggy Whichard: 20 pts.) (NLHS: LaDarius Hines: 25 pts.)

Goldsboro 73, South Lenoir 48

Perquimans 63, Gates Co. 59

Dixon 76, North Brunswick 43

Bear Grass 82, Pamlico 27

 

Girls

Havelock 53, Swansboro 28

North Lenoir 64, Greene Central 50 (NLHS: Jamenia Lynch: 21 pts.) (GCHS: Khalicia Lee: 20 pts.)

Ayden-Grifton 51, Goldsboro 40

Lejeune 55, Jones Sr. 30

Pamlico 63, Bear Grass 15

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s