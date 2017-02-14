West Craven advances to Coastal title game as “Tournament Week” continues

VANCEBORO (WNCT) – West Craven bolted out to a 16-0 lead against rival West Carteret and cruised to a 59-48.

The victory moves the Coastal 3A regular season champions into Thursday night’s title game for the league. The Eagles will host White Oak. The Vikings advanced with a 60-58 win over Jacksonville.

Here are some of the other Tuesday night scores in the conference tournaments:

Boys

Ayden-Grifton 72, North Lenoir 70 (AGHS: Diggy Whichard: 20 pts.) (NLHS: LaDarius Hines: 25 pts.)

Goldsboro 73, South Lenoir 48

Perquimans 63, Gates Co. 59

Dixon 76, North Brunswick 43

Bear Grass 82, Pamlico 27

Girls

Havelock 53, Swansboro 28

North Lenoir 64, Greene Central 50 (NLHS: Jamenia Lynch: 21 pts.) (GCHS: Khalicia Lee: 20 pts.)

Ayden-Grifton 51, Goldsboro 40

Lejeune 55, Jones Sr. 30

Pamlico 63, Bear Grass 15