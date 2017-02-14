WEB EXTRA – 6 signs someone is flirting

London-based Flirtologist Jean Smith has been teaching singles the art of flirting for over a decade. The cultural and social anthropologist conducts Fearless Flirting tours, providing practical tips for men and women on how to approach, attract, and meet people as they search for that perfect partner. She says her tours, which make stops at grocery stores, galleries, and public venues, include a science-based method of flirting techniques.

Is someone flirting with you? Teri Okita talks with a “flirtologist” about the 6 signs you should look for!