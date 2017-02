FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCT) – A tractor trailer rolled over on Highway 258 by Fountain around 9:35 a.m., according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck ran off the road and the driver overcorrected, causing the truck to roll.

The road is still blocked, and cars are being routed through Hog Market Road.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver has been cited for lane control, troopers said.