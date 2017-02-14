Tickets for Wood Ducks exhibition game on sale; $1 beer night returns

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Tickets for the Down East Wood Ducks’ first game in team history are now on sale.

The Wood Ducks will play the University of Mount Olive in an exhibition game on April 3.

All tickets are $5, and the game will also mark the return of the team’s $1 beer night, formerly known as Thirsty Thursday.

“Ever since we opened the offices in October (2016), we have been asked if a $1 beer promotion would take place on Thursdays,” said Wade Howell, general manager of the Wood Ducks in a news release. “I’m happy to announce that the $1 beer will be part of the 2017 promotional schedule. Not only will it be featured each Thursday, but we will also feature it at other times during the season, including the game on April 3”.

The $1 Beer Night is tentatively scheduled for all nine Thursday home games, the April 3 exhibition game and the May 5 game that will start at 5 pm.

The full 2017 Promotional Schedule is expected to be released later in the week.