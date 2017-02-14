Senior citizens celebrate Valentine’s Day with fashion show

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dozens of senior citizens celebrated Valentine’s Day Tuesday by modeling in a fashion show.

The Pitt County Council on Aging hosted a hosted a show residents to enjoy.

All of the models were over the age of 65.

The clothes were donated, and the models keep the clothes they showed off.

Sharon Doucet said the key to modeling is being yourself while on the runway and wearing clothes that make you feel pretty.

For Doucet that means “little rhinestones and, of course, my gorgeous, gorgeous hat. I love hats. I have about 25 to 30 hats.”

Participants said events like the fashion show make them feel young again.

