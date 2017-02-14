Private investigators in East see rise in cheating cases on Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – While private investigators nationwide are reporting a drop in calls from people who suspect their spouse is cheating on them, in the East, it is just the opposite

For local private investigator Suzanne Creech, Valentine’s Day is when calls about infidelity are at an all-time high.

“It creates a suspicion, and we’re here to validate what those suspicions are,” said Creech.

Infidelity cases and suspected cheaters are what Creech deals with the most this time of year

“I would say (we) probably would raise about 40 percent of our case load just from Valentine’s Day,” said Creech.

Creech explained why:

“People will notice that there’s certain charges on their credit card statements, and they didn’t get something from that particular business whether it be flowers or candy, or jewelry,” Creech said. “Or there’s an amount of cash that’s taken out of their account that they normally would not have taken out.”

A CNN report shows fewer victims use investigators and now more cheaters seek out their help to sweep for bugs they think suspicious husbands or wives may have placed.

That trend hasn’t made its way to the East yet.

Technology improvements and social media make it easy for anyone to do a little snooping.

Statistics also shows the rise in technology means less business for people like Creech.

But again, in the East, it’s just the opposite

“It gives the individual just enough to be suspicious, but it’s very hard for them to get the actual physical proof that they need,” Creech said.

 

