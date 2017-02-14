Potential Onslow Co. elementary school realigment concerns parents

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County parents are raising concerns about a possible realignment that would move more than 100 students to a different elementary school.

Queens Creek Elementary is overcrowded, so the school system has proposed moving the district lines.

That means some students attending school at Queens Creek would have to go 4.5 miles down the road to attend school at Sand Ridge instead.

The quality of education is the biggest concern.

“Parents are passionate about their children as I would be if I was one,” said Rick Stout, Onslow County superintendent. “So I understand, and I’m glad they gave me honest feedback. We’ll listen to it, digest it and give it back to our board as a recommendation.”

Queens Creek is at 115 percent capacity with 756 students.

Sand Ridge is at 74 percent capacity with 490 students.

From test scores to student-teacher ratios, Queens Creek parents believe their child’s current school is superior. For some, that’s why they chose to retire in the area.

“I just don’t think it’s good for them to have to move again,” said Stephanie Milbery, a parent. “We knew we were coming here. He was going to retire here. We purchased a house specifically for Queens Creek Elementary.

Two alternatives have been offered. One is a grandfather clause allowing current students to stay at Queens Creek.

The other alternative is waivers that allow parents to drive their kids to their chosen school.

The School Board has until March to make a decision.

So far, only rising fifth graders are grandfathered in under the current plan.

Families must provide their own transportation to and from school.

