Pitt County Sheriff’s Office helps out with Hearts for Seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Valentine’s Day is a time for people to show others how much they matter to them.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Walgreen’s to make the day a little more special for seniors citizens at their annual Hearts for Seniors event.

It is a part of their Senior Check Program. Participants come out and shop with a deputy, and each person is provided with a Walgreen’s gift card.

“It just shows you that we’re all humans and we’re not only law enforcement officers, but we’re public servants in our community,” said Sheriff Neil Elks. “And we get to get out and interact with them, and its one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done so far today.”

Pitt County and Walgreens said it is all in an effort to remind seniors they are special to them and to show them some love on Valentine’s Day.