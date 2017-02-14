Pitt Community College sheds light on blacks’ Revolutionary War role

pcc-event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College continued to honor Black History Month Tuesday with a special program.

Dozens made their way to the student center on campus for the “For the Love of Country” presentation.

The goal was to shed light on the role blacks played during the Revolutionary War.

“This is the most important aspect of American history that’s been overlooked,” said Ed Carter with the Sons of American Revolution. “There were so many blacks involved in the American Revolution, and it was not included in the American history books.”

There were performances and speakers throughout the event.

