Onslow County homeless population shrinks

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County’s homeless population is shrinking, according to a new homeless count conducted this year.

According to the count, there are 72 homeless in the county, six of whom are veterans.

That number is down from 89 last year.

The decrease is attributed to more programs and services available in the area.

“Changes we anticipate for next year’s county is a regionalization throughout the state,” said Craig Wagner, United Way Onslow County. “Onslow County is no longer going to be a single balance state participant. We’ll be combined with five other counties in total.

Crews conducted morning counts instead of evening counts and feel more confident in their numbers.

The homeless population is also more dispersed.

Before, encampments were much larger. Now they are smaller and more spread out.