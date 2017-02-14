Flu cases on rise during past 2 weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – During the past two weeks, the number of flu cases in the area has skyrocketed.

At least 22 people have died from the flu in North Carolina this flu season and at least two of those deaths are in Pitt County.

Doctors said it’s not too late to get the vaccination if you haven’t already.

“The good news is that I think the flu vaccine seems to be matched pretty well,” said Dr. John Morrow, Pitt County Health director. “As they look at the strains of flu around the world, this is mostly an H3 Type A flu, and so the vaccine should be effective.”

If you get the flu, stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after your fever breaks to avoid spreading the virus.

Symptoms of the flu differ from a stomach bug and generally include a high fever, body aches and a sore throat.

