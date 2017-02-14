First Alert Forecast: Nice Valentine’s Day ahead

SUMMARY: Dry, chilly weather remains for now. A mid-week storm system will bring rain by Wednesday. Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and sunny with temperatures near 30 inland and upper 30s along the coast with a light northwest wind.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with a few passing showers. With clouds around and light southerly winds, we will not be as cold, lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s to round out the work week.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Tue
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
34° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
10%
12am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
50° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
3am
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
4am
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
5am
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
51° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
50° F
precip:
20%
8am
Wed
49° F
precip:
30%
9am
Wed
51° F
precip:
40%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
70%
11am
Wed
53° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
100%
1pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
90%
3pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
43° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
42° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
37° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
34° F
precip:
0%
