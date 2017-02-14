First Alert Forecast: Nice Valentine’s Day ahead

SUMMARY: Dry, chilly weather remains for now. A mid-week storm system will bring rain by Wednesday. Details

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly clear and sunny with temperatures near 30 inland and upper 30s along the coast with a light northwest wind.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and a southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy overnight with a few passing showers. With clouds around and light southerly winds, we will not be as cold, lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s to round out the work week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 30% 51 ° F precip: 40% 53 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 80% 53 ° F precip: 100% 51 ° F precip: 90% 51 ° F precip: 90% 51 ° F precip: 80% 50 ° F precip: 40% 50 ° F precip: 30% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast