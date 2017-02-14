Armed robbery reported near ECU off-campus apartment complex

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Pirates Place Tuesday night.

According to police, the robbery took place at around 9:47 p.m.

Suspects are described as three black males with one wearing a blue jacket, another wearing a red jacket, and the other wearing orange and purple shoes. All three suspects were armed with handguns and left in an unknown direction of travel with various electronics stolen from the scene.

Officers are on scene looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

