Americans expected to spend $135 each on Valentine’s Day

jessica-jewell By Published: Updated:
valentines-spending

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Millions of Americans will be spreading love on Valentine’s Day Tuesday, but new numbers show it definitely isn’t cheap.

According to the National Retail Federation, each American is expected to spend about $135 on the holiday. That comes in at a whopping total of $18.2 billion. Over  $4 billion of that will be spent on jewelry, another $2 billion just on flowers, and the rest falls mostly under cards, clothes, and going out to celebrate.

The industry is so profitable, there’s even a pop-up valentine’s shop in Greenville called The Valentine Shoppe. It’s only open 2 weeks a year and this is its 28th year.

“a lot of people of course procrastinate and come in at the last minute but we still have plenty to choose from. But it’s good. People love to spend money for Valentine’s and come in and buy,” said Daphne Cruse with The Valentine Shoppe.

According to WalletHub, 94% of people want to receive chocolate for the holiday.

Love isn’t in the air for everyone though. Spending this Valentine’s Day is expected to drop about 8% from last year and 9% fewer people plan to celebrate.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s