WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington Fire and EMS Department is looking into ways to bring more revenue into the town.

Washington fire Chief Robbie Rose will present a plan to obtain revenue when emergency services respond to an accident during the City Council meeting next week.

He said funds would come from the insurance company of the party at fault in the wreck.

Rose said if this program is approved, the money would go toward the upkeep of their vehicles and fire trucks.