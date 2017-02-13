Vidant’s Ronald McDonald House to expand

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Updates are on the way to Vidant’s Ronald McDonald House.

It serves as a safe haven for families when their children have extended stays in the hospital.

Now there will be even more space for those who need it.

Last week, Pitt County commissioners agreed to lease 10,000 square feet to the Ronald McDonald House at Vidant Medical Center.

Preliminary plans show an extension will include a new kitchen, dining and play room area. The will also be added bedrooms, something leaders say is needed.

“In 2015, we had a 86 percent occupancy rate,” said Meghan King with the Ronald McDonald House. “Of course opening our addition inside the hospital helped us out a lot, but now it’s this side’s turn to be able to have a update and additional space for those families that need it most.”

Once construction starts, the expansion should take about 18 months.

