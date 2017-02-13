Vidant Health focuses on educating community at Heart Truth Dinner

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday Vidant Health celebrates its sixth annual Heart Truth dinner at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville. The event, hosted by East Carolina Heart Institute at Vidant Medical Center, works to educate the community about the importance of heart heath, particularly in women. This stop in Greenville is one of eight on the Heart Truth Tour that is taking place February 13-17.

Monday’s dinner will help attendees learn ways to better care for their hearts when it comes to nutrition, exercise, and medical care. The event continues to grow year to year. To accommodate the community, Vidant Health is also live streaming the speakers from the dinner on their Facebook page. Click here for access to the live stream.

WNCT’s Katie Harden serves as the guest mistress of ceremonies. Dr. Blasé Carabello, chief of cardiology at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University and director of the Heart Institute at Vidant Medical Center, will speak first. Keynote speaker Zonya Foco will later address the dinner. Foco is a registered dietitian and nutritionist.