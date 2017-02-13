Grifton police release video of persons of interest in armed robbery

GRIFTON, NC (WNCT) – Grifton police released a video Monday of two people they said are persons of interest in an armed robbery that happened Saturday morning.

Chief Collins tells WNCT two suspects entered a home on the 500 block of Dawson Road around 11:30 a.m., after a mother and grandmother left for the store.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, were inside the home when the suspects came in. The two suspects, described as wearing face masks and dark clothing, pulled out a gun when they saw the children.

The suspects then told the two children to get inside a bathroom. They then stole several electronics from the home.

“The other thing that’s very disturbing about this is my children are old enough to stay home by themselves while I run to the grocery store, but now I don’t feel safe leaving them here by themselves,” said Phyllis Worthington, the children’s grandmother. “So it’ll just take time to get passed it and get back to where we feel normal again.”

No injuries were reported. Police said this is an active investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Grifton Police Department at 252-524-4161.