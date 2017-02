GREENVILLE (WNCT) – “Tournament Week” tipped off around the area tonight. Conferences will crown tournament champions this week leading into the start of the NCHSAA state playoffs next week.

Boys Scores

JH Rose 62, New Bern 51

DH Conley 63, Aycock 39

Jacksonville 70, Swansboro 45

Eastern Wayne 72, Southern Wayne 60

Northside 67, Lejeune 53

North Pitt 79, Washington 51

Girls Scores

South Central 65, Southern Wayne 53

New Bern 53, DH Conley 51

Swansboro 51, Richlands 47

White Oak 49, Richlands 45